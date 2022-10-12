Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Public Library announces hosting Mississippi artist Chuck Galey, who will be displaying his artwork in the conference room of the library. The exhibition will kick off with an Artist’s Reception and Gallery Talk on Tuesday, October 18th at 6pm.

Inspired by human nature, Galey is well known for his illustrations, particularly for children’s books. He is also recognized for his art programs for young people that he shares with schools and libraries and his seminar “The Illustrator as Storyteller” for adults.

The reception is free and open to the public to honor this artist. The Pass Christian Library is located at 111 Hiern Avenue in Pass Christian, MS.

If you need further information, please call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/809970550047640