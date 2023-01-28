Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) has joined the Foundation for Mississippi, Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks following a board vote at the Foundation’s January meeting.

The Foundation was formed to augment the State of Mississippi’s efforts to ensure the conservation and enhancement of the state’s fish and wildlife resources.

“Mississippi is rich in natural beauty and natural resources and my administration is committed to advancing conservation efforts,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This partnership between the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will be instrumental in preserving and enhancing our state.”

The Foundation, formed in 2003 by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, assists in protecting and preserving the state’s wildlife heritage. Through the Foundation’s financial support, various wildlife and educational projects with the goal of preserving and protecting the state’s natural resources are made possible.

“On behalf of the Foundation board, we are incredibly excited to include the MDMR in the mission of our Foundation,” said the Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Don Brazil. “It’s a perfect fit because the mission of the MDMR coincides with the Foundation’s mission with the intent of providing and enhancing our state’s natural resources. Director Spraggins has been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to a great partnership.”

As part of the Foundation, MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins will serve as an ex-officio member alongside the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. The MDMR will assist in coordinating projects which promote the marine interests of Mississippi.

“Through the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the MDMR will be able to help further their mission while also growing greater opportunities and spreading awareness of Mississippi’s marine resources,” said Spraggins. “We are grateful to be joining the Foundation and are committed to ensuring the conservation and enhancement of our state’s fish and wildlife resources.”

The MDMR was created in 1994 by the Mississippi Legislature with the mission to enhance, protect and conserve the state’s marine interests. For more information about the MDMR, visit dmr.ms.gov.

To learn more about the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, visit foundationmwfp.com.