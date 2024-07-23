The Gazebo Gazette

LONG BEACH (GG) — The Long Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the alleged burglary suspects pictured in multiple burglaries. On Saturday, July 20th, 2024, the suspects pictured above allegedly entered several vehicles, stealing items from within. These burglaries occurred in the area of Park Row Avenue.

Later on July 20th, 2024, the suspect in the pictures below along with others not pictured, allegedly entered several vehicles, stealing items from within. The burglaries occurred in the area of Scott Station Cove and Rosalie Drive.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or anyone who has any information as to the identity or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.