Craig is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Craig also went on to attend Delta State University where he earned a Master of Science Degree in Social Justice and Criminology.

Craig is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 245. Craig has been active for many years in the FBI NationalAcademy Associates. He is the Past President of the Mississippi Chapter and also served on the Board of Directors for the FBINAA Charitable Foundation.

He resides in Gulfport, Mississippi with his wife of seven years, Michelle, and they have two sons, Ray and James, in college.

President Petersen has been serving on the FBINAA National Board as the Section III Representative and Vice President. The FBI National Academy Associates looks forward to the leadership of President Petersen and wish him the best.