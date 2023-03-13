Gazebo Gazette
Pass Christian High School (PCHS) students gathered in the gymnasium last Friday for the annual Pirate Career Readiness Academy (PCRA) Expo.
The area was buzzing with excitement as students in grades 9-12 explored a variety of career opportunities. Pass High student Jacob Torres remarked, “The PCRA Expo showed me the different Career and Technical programs available. I didn’t even know we had the opportunity to enroll in the HVAC program which is what I want to do. I’m so glad I attended today and found this out!”
Administrators at Pass High hope this annual event will provide students with the opportunity to learn about different career paths, increase their knowledge regarding various industries, and gain beneficial insight from experienced professionals.
As shared by PCHS Principal Dr. Beth Bellipanni, “The expo is an excellent way for students to gain exposure to a wide range of career options and help them make informed decisions about their future.”
Jennifer Frye, Pass High teacher and MS ACTE State Teacher of the Year for 2022/2023, agrees with Dr. Bellipanni and also believes in providing her Family and Consumer Science students with real life experiences such as financial management, culinary finesse, and the responsibilities of good citizenship.
This year’s epic event featured Pass High’s longstanding partnerships with Hancock County School District, Gulfport School District, and Bay-Waveland School District while shining a spotlight on the Career Technical Education (CTE) 2-year career pathway program options available to Pass High students, including the JROTC program.
Pathway offerings include hands-on courses in Architecture and Drafting, Automotive Service Technician, Carpentry and Construction, Culinary Arts, Early Childhood Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law and Public Safety, Polymer Science, Precision Machining, Teacher Academy, and Welding.
Students are also offered interactive Career Pathway Experiences with the Ingalls Shipbuilding Academy, MS Power Energy Academy, and American Medical Response (AMR) EMT Academy. Job shadowing opportunities are available through the Pass Christian Public School District (PCPSD) in the areas of Technology, Maintenance, Auto Mechanics, and Child Nutrition. Additional partners in attendance, there to share valuable information regarding viable career connections, were Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Pass Christian Police and Fire Departments, and Armed Services including Marines, Army, and National Guard.
“It’s important that we stay focused on our ultimate goal which is for all students upon graduation to be either enrolled, enlisted, or em- ployed,” stated Dr. Robyn Killebrew, CTE Contact for the Pass Christian Public School District.
For a full list of CTE and Career Pathway opportunities, please visit the PCPSD website at www.pc.k12.ms.us or call 228-255-6200.