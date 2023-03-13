Pass Christian High School (PCHS) students gathered in the gymnasium last Friday for the annual Pirate Career Readiness Academy (PCRA) Expo.

The area was buzzing with excitement as students in grades 9-12 explored a variety of career opportunities. Pass High student Jacob Torres remarked, “The PCRA Expo showed me the different Career and Technical programs available. I didn’t even know we had the opportunity to enroll in the HVAC program which is what I want to do. I’m so glad I attended today and found this out!”

Administrators at Pass High hope this annual event will provide students with the opportunity to learn about different career paths, increase their knowledge regarding various industries, and gain beneficial insight from experienced professionals.

As shared by PCHS Principal Dr. Beth Bellipanni, “The expo is an excellent way for students to gain exposure to a wide range of career options and help them make informed decisions about their future.”