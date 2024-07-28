As I have shared with you in past weeks, our country has been in the midst of a Eucharistic revival. In recent days we experienced, as part of year two of this revival, the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

What a sight it was to see our community in large numbers processing from Our Lady of the Gulf in Bay St. Louis, over the Bay Bridge. Then, there was the wonderful tribute to Our Lady of the Guadalupe Shrine at St. Paul’s Chapel in Pass Christian.

Soon it was on to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, in Long Beach, where we experienced the Blessing of the Sea, forever to be remembered by the now with the iconic photo of Fr. Vincent Ajai, standing in the waters and giving the ancient blessing to the Gulf Waters.

We then processed from St. James in Gulfport to the Cathe- dral of the BVM in Biloxi. Almost 22 miles of procession over

three days along the Gulf Coast. Thousands in all participating and making our Gulf Coast community proud.

We then experienced a beautiful evening of thanksgiving, The Healing of America Prayer Service. It was at this event that the communities along the gulf coast, inspired by the Pilgrimage, took part in an evening of prayer to heal our country.

It was also an opportunity to show our police, fire and armed service personnel our gratitude for their service, and to pray for their continued safety. I must tell you how proud I was to see our Knights of Columbus and the Knights of Peter Claver leading the procession into Holy Family church that evening.

There is nothing more that indicates the importance of an event then to have The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre present. So, what was the common thread for all of these events?

They were conducted in the presence of our Lord Jesus, present in the Eucharist, walking the whole journey with us in the Monstrance.

A very inspiring couple of weeks indeed… but this was just the opening act. The main event was yet to come. Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you…The National Eucharistic Congress, June 17- June 21, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

I must admit, as I boarded the plane in Gulfport, I was curious about what I was about to see on my journey to the Congress. Was I going to a convention?

What will the city be like? How many Catholics will show up? Will all our Bishops make a point of being there? What will the energy be? Lots of questions… very few answers ahead of time.

Have you ever been to a Saints football game? How about a Billy Joel or Elton John Concert? The energy at Lucas Oil Stadium was electric. Sixty thousand seats sold and the main event… Jesus Christ.