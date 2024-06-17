Gazebo Gazette

WEST HARRISON COUNTY (GG) — On Monday, June 17, 2024, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Allen Icedo of Phoenix, Arizona for one felony charge of Felony Evasion.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, on June 17, 2024, Harrison County Investigators attempted to stop a vehicle on Landon Road in Gulfport, Miss. for reckless driving. The vehicle failed to stop and fled west on Landon Road continuing to drive in a reckless manner.

The vehicle turned around at Wolf River road and traveled south before crashing into the ditch at West Harrison Middle School. Deputies took the suspect into custody following the crash.

The driver was identified as Michael Allen Icedo and the suspect was transported to Memorial Hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the crash.

Icedo was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in Gulfport, Miss. and is being held in lieu of a $50,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.