by K.G. McAnally, Contributing Writer
GULFPORT (GG) — Mississippi Aquarium appreciated educators Saturday and Sunday, July 20th & 21st, where free admission was offered to teachers and all other school employees.
Buy one, get one free admission was also offered with a $10 donation of school supplies for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. Schools supplies collected over the weekend were donated to United Way of South Mississippi and will be distributed to children in need.
Mississippi Aquarium welcomed a great turn out of teachers, school employees, and their families. Educators and school employees will return to their schools and classrooms this week to prepare for the upcoming school year.
For many, the opportunity to experience the Aquatic Wonders of the Mississippi Aquarium for FREE was wonderful way to spend the weekend.
For more information regarding upcoming events please visit the Mississippi Aquarium website at msaquarium.org and follow Events on Facebook.
(Photos by K.G. McAnally/The Gazebo Gazette)