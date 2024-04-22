Tuesday evening, April 16, 2024, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen unanimously approved reallocation of Tidelands Funds for Fiscal Year 20 & 21. This was done for the entire replacement of the electrical system and wiring of a pier in the harbor. The approximate sum of $180,000 for projected engineering services, permitting and construction costs would improve safety by eliminating electrical hazards that have been caused by wear and tear damage. Additionally, this should increase revenues in the harbor by making slips available for the pier these funds were intended to use for this project.

Discussion from Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball occurred on being proactive about repairing things and further attempting to understand where these funds are intended to be meant for along with a few details about the current phase 1 process that is going on in the sewer project. Installing of new finger piers on a pier in the harbor will also happen after the board unanimously approved reallocating these Tidelands funds. Approximately $177,000 for projected engineering services, permitting and construction costs would be for this procedure. This work would generate accessibility for the pier and increase revenue because these finger piers are highly sought after and the city often times cannot meet the demand.