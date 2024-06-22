Gazebo Gazette

WEST HARRISON COUNTY (GG) — On Friday, June 21, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Aalayah Fortenberry, Curtis Dickey Jr., and 21- year-old Archie Lockett. Fortenberry, Dickey, and Lockett were each arrested on one felony charge of Commercial Burglary and each is from Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, county deputies responded to Friendly Pawn Shop in Saucier, Miss. after receiving a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, the deputies and investigators learned that three subjects broke the front glass door and took several firearms from the business.

The law enforcement was able to get a description of the vehicle used during the burglary by reviewing surveillance footage outside the business. Deputies stopped the vehicle later that day on Hwy 49 near Hwy 53 in Gulfport, MS and identified Aalayah Fortenberry, Curtis Dickey Jr. and Archie Lockett. County officers searched the vehicle and located several of the firearms that were taken from the burglary at Friendly Pawn Shop.

Fortenberry, Dickey, and Lockett were placed under arrest for commercial burglary and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport, Miss. Two suspects, Fortenberry and Lockett, are each being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 dollar bond, but the other; Dickey, is being held in lieu of a $40,000.00 dollar bond that was set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.