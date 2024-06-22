President Ken Austin opened the meeting and thanked Municipal Judge Lewie “Skip” Negrotto for providing a wonderful meal at the PCYC and recognized Catherine Myers for putting together the jest of the 100th Year Anniversary Program.

Additionally, he thanked The Gazebo Gazette along with Carolyn Ishee, the late Jesse Heitzman and Rory Rafferty as members of the 100th Year Anniversary Committee while the Board voted to award Catherine an Honorary Membership for her service.

After honoring Andrew McNeil as the Rotarian of the Year, Austin turned the program over to Assistant District Governor Paul Ellis who recognized the officers for 2024-2025 with former Pass Christian Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott selected as the new 2024-25 Rotary Club President. Once the officers were named, Ellis awarded Austin with a plague-gavel for his year of service.

Finally, the tradition of “Passing the Fork” ended the ceremony along with outstanding dues reminders for the end of June.

Front Photo: Pass Christian Rotary Club’s “Passing the Fork” tradition Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at the Pass Christian Yacht Club. Standing L-R: Trey Campbell, Dr. Philip Terrell, Catherine Myers, Paul Ellis, Rory Rafferty, Jeff Taylor, current President Ken Austin, President-Elect Leo “Chipper” McDermott. Photo by Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP.

Inside Photo: Standing L-R: President Ken Austin, Andrew McNeil, President Elect Leo “Chipper” McDermott. Photo by Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP.