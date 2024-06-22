The Pass Christian High School baseball team placed third in the Division 8-4A standings and advanced to the second round Class 4A state playoffs. The Pirates finished the season with a 10-19 overall record.

First team selections for the Pirates were Brendan Necaise and Skylar Summerville.

Necaise batted .286 and had an on-base percentage of .357 with 11 RBI. On the mound Necaise collected 75 strikeouts and 10 walks in 42 innings pitched.

Summerville batted .321 and had an on-base percentage of .524 with 14 RBI.

Second-team selections for the Pirates include Kayleb Munsch, Evan Anderson, LJ Jaynes, and Wesley Jolley.

Munsch batted .313 with an on-base percentage of .463 and 11 RBI while Anderson threw 33 innings and collected 37 strikeouts. At the plate, Anderson delivered 12 RBI and 3 doubles.

Jaynes had an on-base percentage of. 426 with 18 stolen bases and 17 runs scored. Jolley threw 38 innings and collected 29 strikeouts while batting .260 with a .383 on-base percentage.