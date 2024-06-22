by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer
PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) — Several players were selected from Pass Christian and Saint Stanislaus for All-Division honors on the baseball diamond.
The Pass Christian High School baseball team placed third in the Division 8-4A standings and advanced to the second round Class 4A state playoffs. The Pirates finished the season with a 10-19 overall record.
First team selections for the Pirates were Brendan Necaise and Skylar Summerville.
Necaise batted .286 and had an on-base percentage of .357 with 11 RBI. On the mound Necaise collected 75 strikeouts and 10 walks in 42 innings pitched.
Summerville batted .321 and had an on-base percentage of .524 with 14 RBI.
Second-team selections for the Pirates include Kayleb Munsch, Evan Anderson, LJ Jaynes, and Wesley Jolley.
Munsch batted .313 with an on-base percentage of .463 and 11 RBI while Anderson threw 33 innings and collected 37 strikeouts. At the plate, Anderson delivered 12 RBI and 3 doubles.
Jaynes had an on-base percentage of. 426 with 18 stolen bases and 17 runs scored. Jolley threw 38 innings and collected 29 strikeouts while batting .260 with a .383 on-base percentage.
The Rocks ended the season with a 17-11 overall record and advanced to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs with four players named to the All-Division 8-3A team.
Jeremy Mares was a two-way player for the Rocks. On the mound, he finished with a 5-5 record collecting 47 strikeouts with a 3.97 ERA. At the plate, Mares batted .350 with 28 hits, 14 runs, 22 RBI, five doubles, and two home-runs.
Tate Murphy batted .346 with an on-base percentage of .505 with 27 hits, 19 RBI, seven doubles, three triples, and two home-runs.
Chesley Rhodes batted .338 with an on- base percentage of .527, 22 hits, 30 runs, 22 RBI, six doubles, and three home-runs.
Brady Wallis was also a two-way player for SSC finishing 7-2 on the mound with a 3.45 ERA in 50.2 innings pitched and 62 strike- outs. At the plate, Wallis hit .321 with 25 hits, 13 runs, 27 RBI, three doubles, two triples, and an on-base percentage of. 421.