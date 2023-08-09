by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

In one of the most highly contested county races in nearly a decade, Matt Haley won the Harrison County Sheriff position over fellow challenger Louis Elias by 52.2%-46.2% of the ballots cast Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in the Republican primary. Due to the fact of not having opposition in the general election, Haley was automatically elected sheriff by obtaining 13,144 out of 25,128 votes. Elias finished with 11,624 votes cast.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy win, but when I started, I told everybody I refused to be outworked and I think that’s what made us successful in the end,” said Haley when discussing his victory. “We set out with certain things we said we were going to do, and I plan to achieve those goals, the current sheriff Troy Peterson has laid a foundation and we’re going to build on what he has already started.”

Haley expressed his plans with the sheriff department in a few simple points as he has served in a variety of positions with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office over the last 25 years.

“I’m not going to come in and turn everything upside down, I think that could cause problems doing that,” conveyed the new Sheriff Haley. “We have some goals we’re going to achieve that are easy to achieve and we plan on doing that day one.”

In a few shocking additional races, Mississippi’s Southern Public Service Commissioner incumbent Dane Maxwell from Pascagoula was defeated by challenger Nelson Carr from Gulfport by an unofficial 54%-46% vote with over 91% of the ballots reported.

Finally, Mississippi State Senator Philip Moran from District 46, which included Pass Christian, Diamondhead and the Kiln lost to first time challenger Philman Ladner by a 54%-46% vote count with 99% of the precincts reporting. Moran had represented this area for three terms in the Mississippi State Senate.

HARRISON COUNTY (GG) SHERIFF VOTE PRECINCTS:

Elias Haley

DeLisle 276 353

E Pass 271 266

Westside 115 79

W Pass 184 224

Ladner 181 368

W Long Beach 444 365

E Long Beach 403 313

Long Beach #5 539 385

Long Beach #6 275 255

Outside LB 95 72

Pineville 295 425

Vidalia 91 139

County Farm 385 564

W Orange Grove 403 513

W North Gpt 43 15

Not all Harrison County 51 precincts were listed.

The general election will be held Tuesday, November 7, 2023.