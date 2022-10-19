by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member

Despite trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Golden Eagles found a way to score two touchdowns with under ten minutes left for a 20-19 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

USM Running Backs Frank Gore Jr. and Janari Dean h ad fourth-quarter touchdown runs and Southern Miss rallied to beat Arkansas State, who led 19-7 after three quarters and 10-7 at the half in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Golden Eagles’ defense (3-3, 1-1) forced a three-and-out and and a 30-yard punt return set Southern Miss up at the Red Wolves’ 45-yard line. Backup USM Quarterback Jake Lange directed a 12-play drive with Dean giving the Golden Eagles the lead on a 3-yard run with 2:12 left to play.

Arkansas State (2-5, 1-3 Sun Belt) turned the ball over on downs after two false-start penalties and a sack by the Golden Eagles left the Red Wolves in a fourth-and-27 hole.

Zach Wilcke completed 11 of 20 passes for 132 yards with two interceptions in his start for Southern Miss. His 23-yard scoring strike to Wide Receiver Jason Brownlee late in the second quarter left Southern Miss trailing 10-7 at halftime.

Gore totaled 96 yards on 19 carries. Lange completed 6 of 12 passes for 45 yards after coming off the bench.

The victory was the seventh straight in USM’s series with Arkansas State as the Eagles have played the Red Wolves 12 times.

Southern Miss travels to Texas State for a Sun Belt West Division contest on Oct. 22. Kickoff from San Marcos, Texas is slated for 4 p.m.