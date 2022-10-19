Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Breakfast with Mayor George Bass of the City of Long Beach was held on October 12, 2022, at the University of Southern Mississippi-Gulf Park Campus in the Hardy Hall Ballroom.

First Responders of the Year Awards will be presented, as well as Public Works Employee of the

Year and the Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year Award for their public and business service to the community.

Long Beach Detective Brad Gross received the 2022 Police Officer of the Year, Lee Jordan received the 2022 Firefighter of the Year, Brayden Lynch and William Roy received the 2022 American Medical Response (AMR) Personnel of the Year and Avery Taylor received the 2022 Utility Person of the Year Award.

The 2022 Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year Award went to John Bull, owner of Bull’s restaurant in downtown Long Beach. This award is presented annually to a resident or business owner of Long Beach, who through the commitment to the community and through the spirit of volunteerism, has improved the quality of life in Long Beach and the Gulf Coast.

For more information, please visit mscoastchamber.com; or contact Long Beach Chamber

Director Matti Rae Seymour at mattirae@mscoastchamber or 228-604-0014.