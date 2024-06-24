The Gazebo Gazette

WEST HARRISON COUNTY (GG) — Sunday, June 23, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office released a statement asking the public for assistance in locating Joseph Rigell Rayborn of Saucier, Mississippi.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Haley, on June 23, 2024 at approximately 1:30 pm., Rayborn was contacted in reference to a domestic dispute off Success Road. Deputies located Rayborn on Saucier Fairley Road and were advised that Rayborn has an outstanding elony warrant through the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for violating probation on a burglary charge.

After being placed in handcuffs, Rayborn fled on foot from the arresting Deputy. The Deputy pursued Rayborn, but the Deputy was injured during the foot pursuit. Rayborn was last seen off Saucier Fairly Road wearing a white tank top, light colored shorts, and his hands were still restrained by handcuffs.

Rayborn is approximately 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. In a recent update, the suspect was last seen between E Wortham and Hwy 67 at approximately 8:35pm and is no longer in handcuffs.

The injured Deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. If anyone sees Rayborn or has information about this incident, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228- 897-1364.