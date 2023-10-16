Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian Main Street (PCMS) announced Friday, October 13, 2023 it has hired a new full-time executive director. Rory Robin Rafferty, Jr., a member of the board of directors for three years, has accepted the position as executive director, effective October 1.

“This is an important step for PCMS,” explained Anita Giani, president of the board. “PCMS is currently a Network Associate of Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA). Having an executive director puts us on the path to becoming a Designated Member, which will give us more access to resources and support from MMSA. We are proud to have Robin in this new position.”

Rafferty is a life-long member of the Pass Christian community. The new executive director is a 1973 graduate of St. Stanislaus, a 1976 graduate of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, received a B.A. from Ole Miss in 1977 and Masters in Educational Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1995.

He is a Retired Naval Officer and has spent 26 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. Rafferty is founding President of the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, AmeriCorps VISTA Alum and was formerly a Chamber Board Member, former Alderman along with being a member of the Pass Christian Historical Commission. He has also served on the Interscholastic Sailing Association Board of Directors and former president of the Pass Christian Rotary.

Currently, Rafferty is the Young Adult Minister at the NCBC Seabee Memorial Chapel, President of the Pass Christian Historical Society, President of the Friends of the Library and President of the Community Sailing Foundation. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Historical Society and a historian for the Gulf Yachting Association and member of the GYA Trophy Committee and Membership Committee.

He was Rotarian of the Year 2017-18, 2020-21, and is married to Carol Cooke Rafferty.

Pass Christian Main Street are currently located in the Pass Christian Historical Society.