by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@supertalk.fm or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

With a historic road 27-7 upset victory over the Quitman Panthers Friday night, November 10, 2023, the Pass Christian Pirates football team (9-2, 3-1) will host an MHSAA 4A Quarterfinals for the first time ever. After rallying from a 7-6 deficit in the first quarter, the Pirates scored 20 unanswered points to earn a spot the program has never been to before.

“I thought the team just played well, we had a good game plan going in, but I was worried about the long bus ride,” said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Jeff Stockstill, in his first year with the Pirates, but his third straight state quarterfinals matchup. “We ran the ball well and were able to get good stops on defense.”

The 4 hour bus ride proved to be a wakeup call for the Pirates with the Pass putting 162 yards on the ground and a touchdown from Running Back Jacques Alexander-Dedeaux. The touchdown gave the Pirates a 13-7 permanent lead until the half with 1:40 left.

Coming out of the gates, the second half belonged to the Pirates with two touchdowns from All-Purpose Wide Receiver Terry Patton, Jr. and stingy defense that allowed zero points.

Being among the final eight in the 4A classification, the Pass Christian Pirates host the undefeated Columbia Wildcats (12-0) at Francis McDonald Stadium Friday, November 17, 2023 for a berth in the South State Championship game. A victory would tie for the most wins (10) in the Pass Christian football team history.

“No big expectations this week, just the next game on the schedule,” expressed Stockstill. “I want them to stay focused on what’s in front of them and enjoy the moment one day at a time.”

Offensively, the Pirates were led by Quarterback Ladd Scriber who was 8/16 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown. Scriber’s performance gave him 2,123 for the year and 22 touchdown passes along with 1 rushing.

Pirates Running Back Alexander-Dedeaux has 1435 yards rushing, and 19 touchdowns so far while All-Purpose Back Patton, Jr. has 1083 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Defensively, the Pirates have 10 interceptions and 18 sacks while allowing only 12.45 points per game.

The State Quarterfinals game is scheduled for 7pm and will be the first for a Harrison County School west of Highway 49 since the 1981 MHSAA merger