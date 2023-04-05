Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach High School (LBHS) Bearcats Tennis team finished their regular season with an amazing 11-1 record, with their only loss being a closely fought match at Gulfport High School. Having swept their district opponents, LBHS earned the 1 seed and a first round bye in the MHSAA team playoffs.

High school tennis is both a team and an individual sport, so while the Bearcats are preparing to face their opponent in Round 2 of the team playoffs, they competed in the Class 5A, Region 7 Individual Tournament.

At this event, players compete to see who will attend the Class 5A individual tournament in Oxford, Miss. The top two teams in each position will play in the tournament to determine who are the best players in Class 5A their position in the Mississippi.

After a day-long tournament, Long Beach won every position in the tournament, and with the top two in each position advancing the team will be taking 12 members of their team to the two day MHSAA individual tournament.

The MHSAA team playoffs is a two week tournament, with a win or go-home format.

With there only being 4 rounds total to see who will win the South State title, the South State winner will take on the winner of the North in Oxford on April 24, 2023 for the overall Class 5A championship.

CLASS 5A, REGION 7 INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

Boys Singles – Nick Dulaney 1st Place

Girls Singles – Ada Shirk 1st Place

Boys Doubles – Caleb Solangi & Easton van Norden 1st Place

Boys Doubles – Stokley Sawyer & Henry Sawyer 2nd Place

Mixed Doubles – Alex Hailes & Sammy Wilson 1st Place

Girls Doubles – Jenna Shirk & Wilhelmina Vall 1st Place

Girls Doubles – Kenya Lacour & Bella West 2nd Place

Long Beach High School Tennis Complex will host Round Two of the MHSAA 5A Playoffs Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:30pm.