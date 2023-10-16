Gazebo Gazette

Friday, October 13th, 2023, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Omar DeLuna of Long Beach, charging him with Felony Child Abuse and Angela Weigel also of Long Beach, charging her with Accessory After the Fact.

The arrest was the result of the Long Beach Police Department being contacted and given information about possible abuse of a child. Detectives began investigating the information and two arrests were made.

Through the investigation DeLuna and Weigel were also charged with cultivating marijuana.

DeLuna and Weigel were both transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $100,000.00 total bond each, pending further court action.