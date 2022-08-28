At last week’s Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting on August 16, local resident and State Farm Agent Ollie Bailey, Jr. was appointed unanimously as the city representative on the Harrison County Development Commission. Bailey will replace Jennifer Burke at the request of the Harrison County Development Commission Executive Director Bill Lavers. Bailey, Jr. was born and raised in Brewton, Alabama.

Ollie has a Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Southern Mississippi and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from William Carey University. Ollie has always had a passion for helping and serving others. He spends time as a member of various organizations in the Pass Christian Community including Pass Christian Rotary, Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, Marsha Barbour Center Board, and Pass Christian Live Oak Civic League.