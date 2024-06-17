Gazebo Gazette

LONG BEACH — Following the grand jury indictment, former Long Beach youth pastor John Jones was arrested Saturday, June 15, 2024 by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for two charges of sexual battery and touching of a child for lusftul purposes.

According to the Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the investigation began in November 2022 after the offense date was reported on May 1, 2021. Officials stated the pastor and the victim met in the youth program at First Baptist Church in Long Beach.

The suspect left his position after the investigation began in 2022. Chief Seal acknowledged of a possibility for more victims and asked the public to provide any information if available.

Jones was brought to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport and issued a $250,000 bond. The court date has been set to June 24, 2024 in Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport. The case is still currently under investigation.