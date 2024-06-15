Gazebo Gazette

GULFPORT (GG) — On Friday, June 14, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristina Eaton for one felony charge of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley on December 25, 2023, Harrison County Investigators received information that Corrections Deputy Eaton was bringing contraband into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport, Miss. Based on evidence obtained by investigators at that time, Eaton was terminated from her position.

On June 13, 2024, Eaton appeared in front of the Harrison County Circuit Court for a show-cause hearing. During the hearing, investigators were able to prove probable cause and obtain a warrant for Eaton.

Eaton turned herself in on the warrant and was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility. The suspect is being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Theressia Lyons.