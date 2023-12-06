In Catholic tradition, Relics are physical objects that are associated with a Saint or a Holy person. The word Relic comes from the Latin word “relinquo,” literally meaning “I leave.”

By honoring the memories, bodies, and belongings of the Saints, Catholics believe they give thanks to God for these lives of Grace and remind us that eternal life is attainable.

The veneration of Relics is a practice that dates back to the earliest years of Christianity and has a long history in the Catholic Church. It is generally accepted that the first known account of veneration of Relics was in A.D. 156 by the people of Smyrna.

Their bishop, St. Polycarp, was martyred. “We took up his bones, which are more valuable than precious stones and finer than refined gold, and laid them in a suitable place, where the Lord will permit us to gather ourselves together, as we are able, in gladness and joy to celebrate the birthday of his martyrdom.”

Today, one of the most well-known of the Sacred Relics is the Shroud of Turin; the fabric believed to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ. For clarification, there are three classifications of Relics.

First Class Relics:

— These are bits of the mortal remains of Saints; These remains could be any part of the body, a bone, flesh, a drop of blood, or even a hair.

Second Class Relics:

— These are items of clothing worn by the Saint or items used by the Saint. Examples include vestments, religious habits, prayer books or Rosary beads.