Gazebo Gazette

Sweet Life Canna Co., innovating in medical cannabis cultivation, is delighted to announce its ceremonial groundbreaking event, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey by the completion of the 10,000 square foot facility’s shell. The event will occur on Saturday, December 9th, at the 5030 A Avenue, Long Beach, Mississippi facility.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this pivotal moment for our company and for Mississippi,” said Courtney Paolillo, Sweet Life Canna Co., CEO. “The next phase of development for Sweet Life Canna Co., will be the buildout of the facility, incorporating state of the art infrastructure, that will enable grow operation to commence as early as possible, next year.”

This groundbreaking event symbolizes not just the physical construction of our state-of the-art cultivation facility, but also the growth and development of the medical cannabis industry in Mississippi.

This ceremony will bring together community leaders, stakeholders, industry experts, and media representatives to witness the progress made and to learn more about the potential of medical cannabis in promoting health and well being.

Sweet Life Canna Co is a leading medical cannabis cultivator in Mississippi, driven by innovation, compassion, and a commitment to patient well-being. CEO Courtney Paolillo’s personal experience as a breast cancer survivor and her deep Christian faith have shaped its mission to provide high-quality medical cannabis products that make a positive impact on patients’ lives.

For more information visit www.sweetlifecannaco.com.