Gazebo Gazette

P.E.O. Chapter B-Long Beach was represented at the 56th Annual State Convention of the Mississippi State Chapter of the P.E.O Sisterhood. Eight members of the local chapter traveled to Brandon, Miss. April 26-27, 2024, for the convention. Chapter B is highly active in the Long Beach community and was recognized at the convention for their dedication to the Sisterhood’s mission of promoting the education of women by motivating, educating, and celebrating women.

The group was recognized for their fundraising efforts to support the Sisterhood’s philanthropy projects, including donations to the STAR Scholarship, Miriam Scarborough Scholarship, PCE (Program for Continuing Education), IPS (International Peace Scholarship Fund), and as a PSA (P.E.O. Scholar Awards) Laureate Chapter. Chapter B also was recognized for its 95th anniversary, for the initiation of eight new members this year, and for being a Legacy Chapter by meeting many challenges put in place for the 2023-2024 year.

P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization interested in bringing women increased opportunities for higher education. At the annual conference, women representing twenty chapters throughout the state had the opportunity to meet with like-minded sisters from throughout the state.

The keynote speaker was Kay Ebert, Second Vice President of International Chapter. Also addressing the attendees were outgoing State President Lisa Guice (Chapter E-Biloxi) and incoming State President Dawn Pizzalato (Chapter Y Madison).

Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them.

For more information about P.E.O., please visit peointernational.org and/or peomississippi.org.

Front Photo: Members of P.E.O. Chapter B-Long Beach recently attended the 56th Annual Mississippi State Conference in Brandon. L to R: Betsy Bullard, LeeAnne Bryant, Susan Levens, Linda Reeves, Sheila Alexander, Kathy Cook, Grace Gingles, and Carol Reeves.