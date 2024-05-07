by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Unless there is a sincere change of heart from Governor Tate Reeves, Sine Die will be called to end the 2024 Mississippi Legislative Session and there is an essential guarantee that the executive branch (the governor) will not call a special session to discuss Medicaid Expansion. Even though this issue has become sincere throughout the Magnolia state because of the lack of hospital revenue and how federal funds could benefit the economy, the Mississippi State Legislature balked at creating a solution due to several different feelings from the leadership.

As you may know, Medicaid is a government health insurance program that covers people with very low incomes. Former President Barack Obama signed a healthcare law in 2010 that allows states to expand Medicaid coverage, generally to people who work in jobs that pay lower wages and won’t provide private health insurance.

The issues are listed below: