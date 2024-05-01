by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates won the Class 4A South State championship in boys track and field on Saturday at Columbia High School scoring 124 points.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the state meet this weekend.

The Pirates were led by the 4x800m relay team that won the event with a time of 8:46.45 and Talan Lindmark in the 800m run with a time of 2:05.06. Other top four finishers include the 4x200m relay (3rd, 1:32.03), Edoardo Gherardelli (3200m, 4th, 11:49.88), Hardy Belt (110m hurdles, 4th, 17.30; high jump, 3rd, 6′), Ollie Bailey (1600m, 4th, 5:00.51; 800m, 2nd, 2:05.53), Landon Laphand (400m, 3rd, 49.66), Tristin Jones (400m, 4th, 51.53), Ryland Shoulders (200m, 4th, 23.16), Mikhai Trotter (long jump, 4th, 20′ 7″), Landon Hall (high jump, 2nd, 6′ 2″), Perry Williams (triple jump, 4th, 41′ 10 1/2″), Zach Robinson (pole vault, 3rd, 9′), and the 4x400m relay team (4th, 3:31.25).

The Lady Pirates tallied 81 points to finish second behind champion Columbia.

The Lady Pirates were led by top four finishers Harmony Walker (100m, 2nd, 12.94; 200m, 3rd, 27.05), Anaya Bradley (100m, 3rd, 13.12; 200m, 2nd, 26.27), the 4x100m relay team (2nd, 49.39), Kailey Taylor (400m, 4th, 1:04.31), Maleygh Acker (long jump, 4th, 15′ 10″), Sanaa Green (triple jump, 3rd, 34′ 4 1/2″), Takiya Tyson (triple jump, 4th, 33′ 11″), and the 4x800m relay (2nd, 11:43.21).

The Class 4A state track and field championship meet will be held on Monday, May 6, at Pearl High School at 10 a.m.