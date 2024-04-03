by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates swept the team titles at their Cory McGee Classic held on Monday, April 1st.

In the girls’ division, the Lady Pirates scored 164 points to lead the five team field. OUR Lady Academy tallied 83 points to place third. In the boys’ division, the Pirates amassed 239 points to win running away from the five-team field. Saint Stanislaus scored 74 points to place second.

The Lady Pirates were led by event winners Maleygh Acker (100m, 13.34), Anaya Bradley (200m, 26.01), Khloee Vinsonhaler (300m hurdles, 54 13), the 4x100m relay team (50.37), the 4x200m relay (1:46.80), and the 4x400m relay (4:35.23).

Other top three finishers for the Lady Pirates include Madison Jacobs (100m, 3rd, 13.51), Takiya Tyson (400m, 2nd, 1:05.16; triple jump, 3rd, 32′ 3″), Hailey Lebeau (400m, 3rd, 1:05.90), Morgan McWilliams (800m, 2nd, 2:56.66), Emily Dedeaux (800m, 3rd, 3:02.08), Brinley Hoda (3200m, 2nd, 15:04.78), the 4x800m relay (2nd, 11:58.94), Zerriah Brooks (high jump, 3rd, 4′ 4″), Amarie Edwards (long jump, 3rd, 15′ 1 1/2″), and Sanaa Green (triple jump, 2nd, 33′ 9″).

OLA was led by event winners Daelyn Wilkinson who won the 3200m in 14:45.83, Margaret Compretta in the high jump with a vault of 8′, and Nicole Bradford in the shot put with a throw of 28′ 6.” Other top three finishers were Julia Hoffman (200m, 3rd, 27.24; long jump, 2nd, 15′ 9″), the 4x200m relay (3rd, 1:56.76), the 4x400m relay (2nd, 4:50.96), the 4x800m relay (3rd, 12:15.74), and Emily Reinike (high jump, 2nd, 5′).

In the boys’ division, the Pirates were led by event winners Mikhai Trotter (100m, 11.71), Ryland Shoulders (200m, 23.25), Tristin Jones (400m, 52.48), Lathan Lewis (300m hurdles, 45.94), the 4x100m relay (44.47), the 4x200m relay (1:32.98), the 4x400m relay (4:04.94), the 4x800m relay (9:46.37), Landon Hall (high jump, 6′), and Perry Williams (long jump, 20′ 4 1/2″; triple jump, 42′ 11″).

Other top finishers for the Pirates include Terry Patton (100m, 2nd, 12.16), Jace Smith (100m, 3rd, 12.58), Williams (200m, 2nd, 24.68), Larkin Lewis (400., 2nd, 56.45), Brennan Davis (800m, 2nd, 2:25.71), Ollie Bailey (1600m, 2nd, 4:44.82), Talan Lindmark (1600m, 3rd, 4:59.04), Edoardo Gherardelli (3200m, 2nd, 11:11.81), Hardy Belt (high jump, 2nd, 5′ 6″), Ellic Laneaux (high jump, 3rd, 5′ 6″), Trotter (long jump, 2nd, 20′ 4″), Paris Trivillion (long jump, 3rd, 20′ 1/2″), and Amarie James (triple jump, 2nd, 37′ 9 1/2″).

The Rocks were led by double-winner Brett Tyler who won the shot put with a throw of 41′ 11″ and the discus with a throw of 130′ 4.” Other top three finishers for the Rocks were Tripp Lee (400m, 3rd, 56.58), Blake Henley (110m hurdles, 3rd, 24.20; 300m hurdles, 3rd, 54.50), Will Compretta (pole vault, 2nd, 7′ 6″), and Salvatore Riccardi (discus, 3rd, 125′ 3″).

(All Photos by Joseph W. Gex II)