The Pass Christian Police Department would like to raise public awareness of a scam that is occurring around the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Individuals are going door to door claiming to “have leftover pine straw from a landscaping job they previously completed and are in need to get rid of it for a cheap price.”

Once the homeowner agrees to allow them to perform the work, these individuals do a very substandard job, and then present the homeowner a bill for thousands of dollars, insisting that it be paid immediately.

These individuals are preying on the elderly and vulnerable. They become aggressive and intimidate their victims into paying a much higher price that is substantially more than the “leftover pine straw” is worth and the labor performed that was initially quoted.

If you have any knowledge of these individuals or have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Pass Christian Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-452-3301.