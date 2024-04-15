Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce will host the 4th annual “Putting in the Pass” Golf Tournament on Monday, May 6th, 2024. This 18-hole golf tournament will be held at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the 4th annual golf tournament at the beautiful Oaks Golf Club located in Pass Christian,” said Pass Christian Chamber Director, Anna Claire Perronne. “’Putting in the Pass’ is a fundraiser that will allow the Chamber to give back to the community through small business grants, scholarships and beyond, while allowing our members and community a unique and fun opportunity to network outside of the office.”

Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. Teams will tee off at 8:00 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the winning team, closest to the hole and longest drive. There will also be door prize opportunities for all players. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

Team sign ups and sponsorships are still available for this event. More information can be found at mscoastchamber.com. For sponsorship inquiries, or for more information contact Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director, Anna Claire Perronne at 228.604.0014 or annaclaire@mscoastchamber.com.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.’s mission is to CONNECT, INFORM, ADVOCATE and DEVELOP. The mission is accomplished through a partnership with the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce. Additional divisions of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc., include Coast Young Professionals, Leadership Gulf Coast, Military One Coast, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Foundation.