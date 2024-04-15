The Gulfport High School head basketball coach is the preeminent basketball coaching job in the State of Mississippi.

Whenever someone mentions basketball coaching jobs, the Admirals’ spot is always at the top of the list and has been that way for almost a century. Now, the position is occupied by one of Bay St. Louis’ very own in Brian Butler.

Butler, a native of Bay St. Louis and a 2002 graduate of Saint Stanislaus, got his introduction in basketball under the venerable Jay Ladner who now helms the University of Southern Mississippi program in Hattiesburg.

Butler commented, “This is a dream job. For anyone who wants to reach new heights in this profession in the State of Mississippi, this is the job to accomplish that. I am extremely humbled to be afforded this tremendous opportunity to lead the Admirals of Gulfport High School.”

Most recently, Butler was the head coach at Columbia High School where he led his squad to the 2024 division championship despite being the lowest seed in the tournament.

He was the Wildcats head coach for two seasons. Prior to Columbia, Butler led programs at South Jones High School and Sacred Heart High School in Hattiesburg.

While at Sacred Heart, he also served as the head coach for cross country, track and field, and served as the Dean of Students.

Butler, the first black head boys’ basketball coach in the storied tradition of the Admirals, takes over for Steve Hesser who lasted less than 10 months as Gulfport’s hardwood mentor.

It had been nearly 80 years since the last Gulfport head basketball coach last- ed just one season. Hesser’s mark with Admirals was also just 9-21.

The last time an Admirals team had that few wins was 90 years ago.

Butler went through the interview process a year ago with the Gulfport administration when they hired Hesser.

Butler stated, “Last year, I was a little hesitant when the job came open. But, the only way to get in the room is to walk through the door. Having recently been through the interview process was certainly a plus and I had a little bit more on my resume having won the division title. I reached out to coach Jay Ladner for some advice and we talked through numerous topics to help me prepare.”

Butler inherits an athletic roster so he won’t be starting from scratch.

He added, “The biggest hurdle will be merging the tradition of Gulfport basketball with the new age student athlete of today. Gulfport is a really unique place. All the pieces are in place to be incredibly successful. As I put in place my culture and character, I will melt that with the tradition of what the community is used to seeing and molding it into what we all want Gulfport basketball to become – Champions.”