by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

With a letter sent to the city of Pass Christian, Harbor Master Russell Holliman, Jr. submitted his letter of resignation effective Friday, April 26, 2024. Holliman is leaving to become the city of Gulfport Harbor Master.

“It has been a privilege to serve in this role and contribute to the harbor’s operations and development during my time here,” stated Holliman in his letter to the city. “While I am excited about this new opportunity, it is with mixed emotions that I leave the Pass Christian Harbor and I have cherished my time here, am grateful for the experiences and relationships I have gained.”

Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty thanked the Harbor Master for his service, but recognized his sorrow for leaving.

“Russell is leaving with a lot of reluctance, but the pay offered to him by the City of Gulfport was too large to turn down,” expressed Rafferty. “I would like to thank Russell for all that he has done for the Pass. Due to his leadership, he will be leaving the Harbor in a much better place than it was when he joined.”

Holliman was hired as the Pass Christian Harbor Master in April of 2022 after serving with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources for 3 years. Prior to this, Holliman was employed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years and he began his career with the Pass Christian Police Department as well as with the city Public Works.

The city will begin advertising with The Gazebo Gazette immediately to fill this position and the vacancy will be placed on the city’s April 16, 2024 Board of Aldermen agenda for ratification.