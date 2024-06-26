The Gazebo Gazette

OXFORD (GG) —

More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2024 and seventeen were from Pass Christian, Miss. All of the graduates listed below are from “The Pass.”

Taylor Needham, who majored in Allied Health Studies, received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

Joseph Wilson, who majored in Accountancy, received a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.

Ana Barber, who majored in Criminal Justice, received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the School of Applied Sciences.

Mary DeMetz, who majored in Dietetics and Nutrition, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Applied Sciences.

Nicholas Schatzle, who majored in Exercise Science, received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the School of Applied Sciences.

Mina Tran, who majored in Exercise Science, received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the School of Applied Sciences.

Emily Greene, who majored in General Business, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

Hayden Henry, who majored in Marketing, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

Jackson Thriffiley, who majored in General Business, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

John Gregory, who majored in Mechanical Engineering, received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering.

Alexander Koons, who majored in Chemical Engineering, received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering.

Brennan Toepfer, who majored in Biomedical Engineering, received a B.S.B.E. in Biomedical Engineering from the School of Engineering.

Emilie Brown, who majored in Integrated Marketing Communications, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.

Courtland St Paul, who majored in Integrated Marketing Communications, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.

Arreyah Whitlock, who majored in Juris Doctor Law, received a Juris Doctor from the School of Law.

Eric Wooten, who majored in Juris Doctor Law, received a Juris Doctor from the School of Law.

De Nguyen, who majored in Pharm.D. – Pharm. Prct. Track, received a Doctor of Pharmacy from the School of Pharmacy.

“Our May 2024 graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”

May 2024 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi’s 171st Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 8-12. The universitywide morning Convocation took place Saturday, May 11 in the Grove, with Wright Thompson, senior writer for ESPN, giving the keynote address.

