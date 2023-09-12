Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a photo contest, and the winners will be used in the agency’s 2024 calendar.

The deadline to submit entries is Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood.

Since the photos will be used in a high-quality reproduction, submitted images must be a high-resolution JPEG or .jpg file, 3 MB or greater in size, 300 dpi and a horizontal format.

Entries should be digital and emailed to publicaffairs@dmr.ms.gov by Oct. 27, along with the photographer’s first and last name, phone number, brief description or title of the photo, where it was taken and photos numbered (if submitting more than one photo).

Photos previously submitted for the agency’s calendar are not eligible. For all photos submitted, photographers maintain copyright; however, photographers authorize MDMR to maintain use of all photos submitted in promoting or marketing in any future publications.

The person entering the photo into the competition must be the photographer.

