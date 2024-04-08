Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian Elementary School hosted a dazzling “Rolling Out the Red Carpet” dance for 3rd to 5th-grade students Friday, March 22, 2024.

The event served as a delightful prelude to the upcoming state testing, offering students an opportunity to bond and unwind in a glamorous setting.

Students arrived dressed as their favorite Hollywood stars, transforming the gym into a glittering Hollywood scene. Students eagerly embraced the theme by arriving dressed as their favorite Hollywood starlets, infusing the gymnasium with an air of sophistication and excitement.

The entrance was adorned with red velvet ropes, creating an authentic red carpet experience for the young attendees. With music, a photo-booth, and tasty treats, students bonded and had fun before state testing.

The event provided lasting memories of joy and camaraderie, setting a spirited tone for the upcoming challenges.