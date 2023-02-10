Gazebo Gazette
The Golden Eagles fed off the 8,097 from start to finish against the Ragin’ Cajuns. The roof nearly popped off less than two minutes into the game when DeAndre Pinckney and Austin Crowley drained back-to-back three-pointers.
For as loud as The Greenhouse got, Louisiana was able to quiet the crowd for a sizable chunk of the first half. Neither team sustained a lead larger than two until the Ragin’ Cajuns went on a two-minute, 10-0 run to take a 10-point lead with five minutes to go in the opening frame.
Fortunately, Southern Miss put the first half in the rearview mirror rather quickly. Austin Crowley started to heat up as the West Point native drained a three-pointer to make it a four-point game 40 seconds into the half.
The Golden Eagles tied the game moments later, but the Ragin’ Cajuns answered with a run of their own to slash any Southern Miss momentum. Felipe Haase, who went for 17 points, released a dart from beyond the arc that got the Coliseum rocking. Then, Pinckney answered a Jordan Brown basket with a trey to give the Golden Eagles their first lead in over 15 minutes.
Haase added to the lead with an and-one before yelling his patented ‘BOOM’ after a three-pointer. His triple gave Southern Miss a six-point lead with 12 minutes left. The Golden Eagle advantage floated around five points until Pinckney and Ivory scored on back-to-back plays to put Southern Miss up 10.
Ivory added seven points and five rebounds to help Southern Miss outscore the Louisiana bench, 26-11. The Black and Gold shot a sizzling 61.5 percent from the floor in the second half and went 5-of-8 from deep over the final 20 minutes.