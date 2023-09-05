Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson joins fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in proclaiming September as National Voter Registration Month. During September, the Secretary of State’s Office, along with government agencies and organizations across the country, will promote the importance of voting, and the significance of keeping your voter registration information up-to-date.

“Voting is a fundamental right for all citizens, and we encourage those who are eligible to exercise their civic duty. I’m proud of our continued efforts to encourage participation, including registering over 230,000 Mississippians since taking office,” said Secretary Michael Watson.

NASS members established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

The Secretary of State’s Office is continuing the Voter Registration Road Trip which includes hosting voter registration drives across the state throughout September. Currently scheduled stops include:

Alcorn State University (9/6)

Pearl River Community College (9/13)

East Central Community College (9/14)

University of Southern Mississippi (9/16)

Northwest Mississippi Community College (9/18)

University of Mississippi/Itawamba Community College (9/19)

Mississippi State University (9/20)

Millsaps College (9/28)

This year, September 19, 2023, will be highlighted by NASS and other voter outreach groups as National Voter Registration Day (NVRD). Since its inception in 2012, more than 5 million Americans have either registered to vote or updated their voter registration on NVRD.

If you are interested in hosting your own voter registration drive, download the Secretary of State’s Voter Registration Drive Organizer Toolkit for helpful information.

The Secretary of State’s Office serves as the primary, trusted source for election information. Visit Yall Vote to download a voter registration application or learn more about the overall voting process. You may also follow our Elections 101 campaign on social media to stay up to date on deadlines, policies, and your rights as voters.

To be eligible to vote in the November General Election, you must register in-person by October 9, 2023. All mailed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 10, 2023.

For voter registration or elections questions, contact ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.govor call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786. For information regarding the Voter Registration Road Trip, contact Press@sos.ms.gov.