Gazebo Gazette

What if everyone in Pass Christian read the same book and then joined together to talk about it? That is the idea behind One Book, One Pass project.

The community reading project selected 2023 selection is Heavy: An American Memoir by award winning author Kiese Laymon. Over the next several months, the community is encouraged to read the book and engage in book discussions, panel discussions, documentary screenings and other programs that will culminate in the Author Presentation by Professor Laymon on November 2nd at the Randolph Center.

Pass Cigars (located at 124 Davis Avenue) has graciously agreed to sponsor the Men Only Book Discussion. This event is for “men only” and will take place on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:00pm. This event is free and open to gentlemen. Light refreshments will be served along with beer and cigars being available for purchase.

If you have not had the chance to read the book, copies are available for check out at the Pass Christian Library or for purchase at Pass Christian Books. Please call the library (228-452-4596) or email w.allard@harrison.lib.ms.us if you have any questions or need further information.

