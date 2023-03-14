by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

It has been several years since Long Beach High School has hosted a track and field meet; however, on Thursday, March 9th 12 teams from across the Coast invaded Lance Lumpkin Stadium for a chance to compete.

The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes won the girls’ division with 152 points. West Harrison was third with 83 points while Pass Christian finished fifth with 61 points followed by OLA in sixth with 55 and Long Beach was eighth with 39.5 points.

On the boys’ side, D’Iberville won scoring 126 points while West Harrison was third with 87 points followed by Long Beach in fourth with 80 points. Saint Stanislaus was eighth with 50 points and Pass Christian was ninth with 36 points.

Top three finishers for West Harrison were led by Tiona Frick who won the 800m run in 2:38.20. Other top three finishers include Sydnei Barber (3rd; discus; 91’4″), Zamora Gooden (2nd; 400m; 1:03.77), and the 4x800m relay team (3rd; 11:23.48).

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates were led by Sanaa Green (2nd; triple jump; 32’4″), Kamiyah Pruitt (2nd; discus; 91’6″), Brinley Hoda (2nd; 3200m; 16:32.75), the 4x100m relay team of Catelyn Obillo, Zahria Reese, Takyia Tyson, and Anaya Bradley (3rd; 52.38), Morgan McWilliams (3rd; 800m; 2:45.96), and Bradley (3rd; 100m; 13.12).

The OLA Crescents were paced by Elle Powers who won the 3200m run with a time of 15:16.47, Henrietta Doxey who won the 1600m run with a time of 5:58.21, and the 4x800m relay team of Emma Grace Cain, Cruthirds, Doxey, and Compretta with a time of 11:20.19. Other top three finishers for the Crescents include Emily Reinike (3rd; high jump; 4’8″), Margaret Compretta (3rd; pole vault; 7’8″), and the 4x400m relay team of Abby Zimmerman, Riley Cruthirds, Nicole Bradford, and Alaya Paul with a time of 4:35.20.

The Lady Bearcats of Long Beach were led by Mya Shaffer who won the long jump with a leap of 16’11” and placed second in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.89.

On the boys’ side of the meet, West Harrison was led by Evan Turan who won both the shot put and discus with throws of 45’6″ and 125′, respectively. Jaxson Screws won the high jump with a leap of 6’2″. Other top three finishers include Cameron Garner (1st; 3200m; 12:19.02), Josh Anderson (3rd; 1600m; 5:07.16; 2nd; 800m; 2:14.45), and the 4x400m relay team (3rd; 3:51.11).

The Bearcats were led by Landon Ahrens who won the 1600m run with a time of 4:44.97 and the 800m run with a time of 2:11.60. Other top three finishers for Long Beach include Andre Windham (3rd; triple jump; 41′), the 4x200m relay team of Malachi Brown, Windham, Cordarious Fairley, and Evan Baronne (3rd; 1:33.26); the 4x100m relay team of Exavier Johnson, Edjuan Trautman, Windham, and Brown (2nd; 44.37), and the 4x400m relay team of Brown, Jayden Scott, Baronne, and Williams (2nd; 3:48.41).

Saint Stanislaus was paced by winner Cameron Gremillion in the 3200m run with a time of 11:42.49. Other top three finishers include Ilias Rida (2nd; shot put, 40’2″), Chandler Chapman (2nd; 110m hurdles; 16.14), and Micah Bishop (3rd; long jump; 16.58; 3rd; 400m; 52.74).

The Pirates were led by Tahli Clark who won the 200m with a time of 22.6.