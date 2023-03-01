by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

The last Saturday for the National Black History Month, February 25, 2023, Pass Christian’s Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot was one of the eight honorees during the first inaugural prayer breakfast at the Westside Community Center in Gulfport, Miss. titled “Honoring Women Who Lead.” Along with honoring eight African-American women who were involved in city government or business, Dr. Lue Russell, Executive Administrator for the Louisiana Gospel Crusaders at the Hearts of Fire Ministries Church in Tickfaw, Louisiana.

Following the introduction and welcoming done by Taja Cunningham and Kimberly Joseph, Russell spoke about leadership during the brunch and discussing the assistance in communities for which the honorees were doing.

“It was a privilege to know that others recognize the work I’m doing in the community and that the work is not done in vain,” expressed Alderwoman Charlot. “This gives me the motivation to continue to do the best I can in serving the citizens of Pass Christian.”

Among with Charlot, the other honorees were Chaundra Isham & Kwan Lewis who were separate entrepreneurs, Deborah Delgado – the Ward 2 Alderman for the City of Hattiesburg, Dr. Toy L. Watts – the Superintendent of the Laurel School District, Wanda B. Rahman – Former District Attorney for the City of Mobile, Shon Ellerby – City Prosecutor for the City of Moss Point, and Nita Chase – Attorney in Criminal Law & Personal Injury.

The event was sponsored by the National Congress of Black Women (NCBW), which was founded in 1984. Three beauty pageant winners were greeters, including Regan Alexander who won the Miss Black Miss Talented Teen, Tori Alexander who was crowned Ms. Black Miss USA, and Trenity Usher who earned the title of Miss. Black Miss USA.

The organization thanked the Harrison County Board of Supervisors at the conclusion of the event for access to the county facilities.