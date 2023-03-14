Gazebo Gazette

Leadership Gulf Coast (LGC) will host its annual Alumni Affair on March 22nd, 2023 at the Boomtown Event Center. With over 900 alumni, LGC hosts this event in hopes to encourage those alumni to utilize their capabilities and progress into higher positions of authority in our community.

Ricky Mathews, host of Coast Vue and SuperTalk Outdoors, will be the featured speaker this year.

“The Leadership Gulf Coast Alumni Affair is a much-anticipated event each year as alums reconnect with their classmates while learning from the speaker’s presentation,” said Adele Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. “We are excited to have welcome Ricky Mathews as our guest speaker for this year.”

Doors to the event will open at 7:30 AM and the program will begin at 8:00 AM. Individual tickets are $40, potential Chamber Member tickets are $50, and table sponsorships are $600. Tickets will sell out for this event.

To sponsor LGC Alumni Affair or for more information, contact LGC Liaison, Kelly Devine, at 228.604.0014 or kelly@mscoastchamber.com. Tickets are available at www.mscoastchamber.com.