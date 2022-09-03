by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

With its second dominant performance in two weeks, the West Harrison Hurricanes (2-0) started the season winning the first two games for only the second time in the history of the program by shutting out the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers 37-0.

In their third straight year playing, the Hurricanes beat the high school out of Meridian, this time shutting the Tigers out compared to last year’s 42-6 victory.

West Harrison still heavily favored the running game as the Hurricanes finished just under 300 yards from the ground with a multitude of backs.

Trey Harris, BJ Johnson, Jeremy Jones, Javon McCalebb, and Jordan Stapleton ran for 268 yards on 27 carries. McCalebb scored two touchdowns while Harris and Jones had one each. Stapleton converted a 2-point score for West Harrison.

All of this happened in the first half with the score being 37-0 at the break; including 23 points scored in the second quarter.

Quarterback Brady Martin tossed his first touchdown pass in the half to the Hurricanes Wide Receiver Jammed McGowan for a 60 yard touchdown reception.

Similarly to last week, West Harrison defense hardly let the opponent cross midfield and the second half was a running clock to help the shutout.

“The guys handled getting on a bus traveling three hours and performing,” said West Harrison Head Football Coach Quincy Patrick, who’s in his fifth year for the Hurricanes. “Was great for our junior varsity guys to get some game experience in the second half.”

The Hurricanes looking at three straight wins next week for the first time in the history of the program on the road against St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg, Louisiana at 7:30pm.