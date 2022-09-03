by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After coming back from two touchdowns to rally in the third quarter and tying the game before the end of regulation, the Pass Christian Pirates (1-1) lost in overtime to the Forrest County AHS Aggies (2-0) on a 34-31 score.

Forrest County returned the favor from the Pirates win 30-20 last year, giving them their ninth overall win in the series of thirteen games.

Following a 21-7 Aggie lead at the end of the third quarter, the Pirates found offensive life, as Pass Christian Quarterback Ladd Scriber threw two touchdown passes that tied the game.

The one misstep is when the signal caller threw an interception; which was returned 53 yards to the one yard-line and the Aggies punched in a quick dive for a 28-21 lead once the extra point was converted with 4:01 left in the game.

Pass Christian’s offense rallied with four straight plays of positive yardage and Scriber found Wide Receiver Larry Burks III in the back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown with 2:11 minutes left in the game. When the Pirates placekicker Karsten Mooney converted the extra point, the score was tied 28-28.

“Was a tough game, we weren’t ready in the first half, but I’m proud of how we fought back,” said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Chase Carmody. “I thought we had a chance to stop them in overtime, however, they had a really great running back group.”

Forrest County opened the game with possession after Pass Christian deferred from winning the coin toss. The Aggies punted after a few mishaps and the Pirates took over, shifting the momentum.

Running Back Jacquez Alexander-Dedeaux carried the load on a seven-play drive and eventual scamper from two yards for a touchdown. With the conversion of the extra point, the early score was Pass Christian 7-0.

The rest of the first half belonged to the Aggies, who ran smash-mouth football behind a multitude of running backs. Forrest County scored to start the second quarter on an eight play drive with a 17 yard touchdown run from the Aggies running back Keeghan Rodgers followed by an extra point conversion. This led to a 7-7 tie to end the first half. To start the second half, Forrest County AHS recovered an onside kick; which led to a swing pass touchdown from 36 yards and a 14-7 lead. Once Pass Christian punted on the next drive, the Aggies scored on a four-yard run after a 13 play drive and 10 seconds left on the third quarter clock for a 21-7 lead. Scriber threw three touchdowns at quarterback for Pass Christian to Terry Patton, Braylon Laneaux, and Larry Burks, but also threw three interceptions. He finished 13/26 passing for 216 yards.

Patton, Jr. caught six passes for 107 yards while Alexander-Dedeaux had 15 carries for 88 yards rushing. Both scored touchdowns.

Defensively, Aiden Dedeaux led the Pirates with 13 overall tackles while Pass Christian Defensive Lineman Malik Cherry had 12 tackles and seven solos; including two for loss. Cooper Schatzle grabbed an interception along with 8 tackles and Linebacker Tabious Cherry recovered one fumble.