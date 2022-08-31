by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

What seemed to be an easy first two sets against rival opponent; Picayune, turned into a nail-biter victory at the end for the Pass Christian High Lady Pirates volleyball team on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Lady Pirates (5-7) won the first two sets: 25-13 & 25-17, but lost the third to the Lady Maroon Tide 24-26 and edged their opponent 25-23 in the final game.

“We came out firing exactly like wanted to, I know me and the girls have been unhappy with the results the last couple of weeks,” said Pass Christian High School Head Volleyball Coach Luke Lee. “Unfortunately, you see the energy drops from us. We know that we can be a good serving team; as we were in the first few sets, but the problem is in the balance. We look forward to Poplarville here on Thursday for our first district match.”

While the Lady Pirates won their first regular season home game at their own gym, they were behind substantially in both of the last two sets. Great serves from Lady Pirates Julia Henderson, Keragon Niolet, and Daydria Cuevas helped keep Pass Christian in the mix and rally back to win the final set.

A few strikes from Pass High secured the victory and set them on the road to district play and chance to repeat as 4A South State Champions.