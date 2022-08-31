Gazebo Gazette

The Gail Keenan Art Center at Coast Episcopal School (CES) is excited to announce Conversations in Clay, a group show featuring the work of some of the Gulf Coast’s most dynamic ceramic artists. Conversations in Clay will be on view September 9 to October 7, 2022.

The show will feature work by artists Allen Chen, Stacey Johnson Hardy, Danielle Inabinet, Ellen Ellis Lee and Samantha Rodriguez.

“The artists in this show are doing extraordinary, innovative work in clay,” said exhibit curator Ann Madden. “We hope the show will help inspire many conversations about creativity, imagination, meaning, shape and form.”

An Opening Reception, free and open to the public, will be held on Friday, September 9, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Gail Keenan Art Center (5065 Espy Avenue, Long Beach, MS 39560). Works will be available for purchase, and a portion of each sale supports the Gail Keenan Art Center, whose mission is to enhance arts education and appreciation of the arts at CES and across the Gulf Coast.

The Opening Reception will also include refreshments by Cook’s Day Off and live music by Heather & the Monkey King.

Two after-school clay workshops for children, led by exhibiting artist Stacey Johnson Hardy, will be held in conjunction with the show in October. Each student will make an abstract clay figure suitable for hanging on the wall.

Space is limited; find more details and register online at www.coastepiscopalschool. org/mc/art-center.

Conversations in Clay will be available for viewing by appointment through Friday, October 7 and a morning coffee Closing Reception will be held on the same date. Please call 228-452-9442 to schedule a visit or for more information.

Coast Episcopal School is an independent school serving students from 18 months through sixth grade. CES has fostered a life-long love of learning since 1950.

For more information, please call 228-452-9442 or visit www.coastepiscopalschool.org.