JACKSON (AP) — Mississippi is revising the restrictions it put in place last year on who can provide absentee voting assistance to people who have disabilities or cannot read or write — restrictions that were blocked by a federal judge before ultimately being altered by lawmakers. An updated state law took effect Monday, changing one that the GOP-controlled Legislature passed and Re- publican Gov. Tate Reeves signed in 2023.

“This legislative change is a monumental step forward for voting rights in Mississippi, ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard and respected,” Greta Kemp Martin, litigation director for Disability Rights Mississippi, said in a statement Monday.

Disability Rights Mississippi, the League of Women Voters of Mississippi and three voters sued the state in 2023, challenging the short list of people who could “collect and transmit” an absentee ballot.

The list included employees of the U.S. Postal Service or other mail carriers such as FedEx or UPS, and any “family member, household member or caregiver of the person to whom the ballot was mailed.”

A violation would have been punishable by up to a year in jail, a $3,000 fine or both.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate blocked the law from taking effect last year. He wrote that it violated the federal Voting Rights Act, which says any voter who is blind, disabled or unable to read or write may receive assistance “by a person of the voter’s choice,” other than their employer or union.