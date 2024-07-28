The Gazebo Gazette
PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) — Sparklight®, a leading broadband communications provider, recently awarded $5,000 to Pirate Excellence Foundation through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund. The organization was one of 26 nonprofits across the company’s 24-state footprint that received grants totaling more than $125,000 during the company’s most recent award period.
The Pirate Excellence Foundation was established in 2021 to enrich the educational and life experiences of students in the Pass Christian School District. The funds will support its Pass Packs initiative, which offers food insecurity and hygiene assistance to unhoused students.
“We’re thrilled and grateful to receive the $5,000 Sparklight Community Grant,” said Chris Daniel, Pirate Excellence Foundation President. “Pass Packs is all about making sure students who need it most get essential meals. Thanks to this grant, we can continue offering these vital re- sources and ensure every student has the nutrition they need to thrive.”
The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $250,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in communities served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica), concentrates support in the following priority areas:
*Education and Digital Literacy
*Food Insecurity
*Community Development
Sparklight has a long history of supporting the communities it serves through donations of time and resources to food banks, animal shelters, senior and child advocacy programs and community beautification projects, to name a few. All associates are encouraged to use an annual “Angel Day” funded by the company to volunteer for a philanthropy of their choice.
Nonprofit organizations may apply for a Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for fall 2024 grants will be accepted October 1–31, 2024.
For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, please visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving. Follow Sparklight on Facebook, Instagram and X for news about company updates and community involvement.