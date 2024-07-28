The Pirate Excellence Foundation was established in 2021 to enrich the educational and life experiences of students in the Pass Christian School District. The funds will support its Pass Packs initiative, which offers food insecurity and hygiene assistance to unhoused students.

“We’re thrilled and grateful to receive the $5,000 Sparklight Community Grant,” said Chris Daniel, Pirate Excellence Foundation President. “Pass Packs is all about making sure students who need it most get essential meals. Thanks to this grant, we can continue offering these vital re- sources and ensure every student has the nutrition they need to thrive.”

The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $250,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in communities served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica), concentrates support in the following priority areas:

*Education and Digital Literacy

*Food Insecurity