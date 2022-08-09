Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) reignited a past tradition of celebrating the beginning of a new school year with a bonfire and lantern release. Students, faculty, family, and friends gathered at the Washington Street Pier the night before the first day of school.

The student council hosted the event for the entire student body, faculty, and their families. It was a festive night of celebrating the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year.

Katie Koenenn Student Council VP said “I’m excited about coming back, and I know it is going to be great to see and meet many of the new students and grow closer with the others at our school, especially the teachers. The bonfire is a really fun and memorable start of our senior year.”

As part of this year’s ‘Back to School’ theme, ‘Letting Your Light Shine’ students released lanterns that were filled with their prayers and goals for the new year.

Student Council President Rebecca Baxter explained, “We all are Jesus’ light as Christians, and we want our Crescent family, newbies and seasoned students, to shine their light and be their light to others. I am excited to start senior year tomorrow and hope to carry this message throughout the year.”