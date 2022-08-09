Gazebo Gazette

St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal.

Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career in emergency medical services after high school and has served the citizens of the Gulf Coast as a EMT-Paramedic for more than a decade. Currently, he works with the Pass Christian Fire Department and Harrison County Fire department as a firefighter-paramedic. Christopher married his high school sweetheart, Whitney Church Boswell, and they now have three beautiful children. Christopher has been a member of the carnival association for six years and served on the board for three years. The “Pass Parade” has always been an exciting part of the lives of many Coast residents. Julius Hayden, a relative of Christopher, was the first Pass Royalty in 1916. Prior to Hurricane Katrina, Christopher rode the Hayden family float every year, beginning at an early age. He now looks forward to continuing old traditions, beginning new traditions and reigning as King Christian. Angelica Espinal was born in the Dominican Republic and moved with her family to Miami, Fla., when she was seven years old. They made their way to Long Beach, Miss., when she was 14.

She graduated from Long Beach High School in 2005 and then attended MGCCC at Perkinston, where was a member of the cheerleading squad, student council, and reflections team. She went on to the University of New Orleans and recently completed her B.S. in Child & Family Studies from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Angelica is a real estate agent with Century 21 J. Carter & Co. and recently opened a small business in downtown Pass Christian, Stella Maris Gift Shop.